STARZ Rounds Out OUTLANDER Season Seven Cast

The new season is filming now in Scotland. 

Oct. 11, 2022  

STARZ announced the return of several fan-favorite "Outlander" cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.

Loyal fans will recognize Graham McTavish ("House of the Dragon," The Hobbit) reprising his role as "Dougal MacKenzie," Jamie's uncle whom he killed just before the battle of Culloden; Nell Hudson ("Victoria") as "Laoghaire Fraser," Jamie's ex-wife and Marsali's mother; Steven Cree ("A Discovery of Witches" Outlaw King) as "Old Ian Murray," Young Ian's father and Jamie's brother-in-law; Andrew Whipp ("Shetland") as "Brian Fraser," Jamie's father; Layla Burns (She Will) as "Joan MacKimmie," Marsali's sister and Jamie's stepdaughter; and Lotte Verbeek (The Fault in Our Stars) as "Geillis Duncan," Claire's former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler from the 1960s.

Several new actors will be joining the cast for season seven, including Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as "Mercy Woodcock," a free Black woman navigating the hardships of life in Colonial America; Rod Hallett ("The Last Kingdom") as "Benedict Arnold," the notorious Revolutionary soldier turned traitor; Chris Fulton ("Bridgerton") as "Rob Cameron," a new acquaintance of Roger and Brianna; Diarmaid Murtagh ("Vikings") as "Buck MacKenzie," the illegitimate son of Dougal MacKenzie and Geillis Duncan, and Roger's ancestor, a role previously played by Graham McTavish in season five, and Kristin Atherton ("Shakespeare & Hathaway") as "Jenny Murray," Jamie's sister and Young Ian's mother, a role originated by Laura Donnelly in seasons one through three.

This rich list of talent joins the previously announced new additions to the "Outlander" family, Charles Vandervaart, as "William Ransom," Izzy Meikle-Small, as "Rachel Hunter" and Joey Phillips, as "Denzell Hunter," as well as returning fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe, "Claire Fraser," Sam Heughan, "Jamie Fraser," Sophie Skelton, "Brianna MacKenzie," Richard Rankin, "Roger MacKenzie," David Berry "Lord John Grey", John Bell, "Young Ian," Caitlin O'Ryan, "Lizzie Beardsley" and Paul Gorman in both roles as the Beardsley twins, "Josiah" and "Keziah."

"One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we're thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven," says Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer and executive producer. "In addition to our returning cast, we're also excited to welcome several new actors to the 'Outlander' family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season."

The "Outlander" television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list. The "Outlander" television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. "Outlander" is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

