STARSTRUCK Debuts June 10 On HBO Max

The Max Original series STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo ("Baby Done," "Horndog"), will debut on JUNE 10. The romantic comedy, hailed by Glamour magazine as "deeply funny", and Elle magazine as "electric" is co-written by Matafeo and Alice Snedden, and produced by Avalon. STARSTRUCK follows Jessie (Matafeo), a millennial living in East London juggling two dead end jobs and navigating the awkward morning-after-the-night-before when she discovers the complications of accidentally sleeping with famous movie star Tom (Nikesh Patel). What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something more, as the couple realize they can't keep away from each other. The ensemble cast also includes Sindhu Vee, Emma Sidi and Minnie Driver ("Good Will Hunting").



Produced by Avalon ("Breeders," "Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"), STARSTRUCK is executive produced by Rose Matafeo, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner and Rob Aslett. Toby Welch is series producer. Karen Maine ("Yes, God, Yes") directed the six episode season.

New Zealand born Rose has established herself as one of the most exciting new voices in comedy and is firmly fixed as the "voice of millennials" (Comedy Awards).



A regular face on screen, January saw Rose star in the feature film "Baby Done" From Taika Waititi, while she has featured on BAFTA winning Taskmaster (Ch4), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV 1), Unspun with Matt Forde (Dave), Ultimate Worrier (Dave), Hypothetical (UKTV), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), and performed on Conan (TBS). Rose has acted in BBC Two's W1A, BBC Three's Pls Like and Climaxed, and E4's Dead Pixels, while she wrote and starred in the three-part series Rose Matafeo: Temp for Channel 4's Comedy Blaps.



In the US, she also performed a stand-up slot on Conan (TBS). In New Zealand Rose is the lead writer and star of the sketch show FUNNY GIRLS (TV3) which is in its third series, and a regular on panel show 7 Days (Three Now NZ). She also starred in the feature Baby, Done (Piki Films). She is also co-host of podcast Boners of the Heart with Alice Snedden.

Watch the trailer here: