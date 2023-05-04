STAR WARS: VISIONS Volume Two & YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES Debut on Disney+

Disney+ is the streaming home of Star Wars, with every movie and Disney+ Original series available to stream now. 

In celebration of Star Wars Day, two new series from Lucasfilm, the animated anthology series "Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 and the original animated series "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," premiere TODAY on Disney+. In addition, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" also airs on Disney Junior.

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 continues to push the boundaries of "Star Wars" storytelling with nine new shorts from nine studios from around the globe, employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures and offering a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of "Star Wars."

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 includes El Guiri's "Sith," Cartoon's Saloon's "Screecher's Reach," Punkrobot's "In the Stars," Aardman's "I Am Your Mother," Studio Mir's "Journey to the Dark Head," Studio La Cachette's "The Spy Dancer," 88 Pictures' "The Bandits of Golak," D'ART Shtajio's "The Pit," and Triggerfish's "Aau's Song."

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 is executive produced by Lucasfilm's Josh Rimes, James Waugh, and Jacqui Lopez.

Set 200 years before "The Phantom Menace," during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with WILD Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" is executive produced by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour ("Elena of Avalor") is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson ("Puppy Dog Pals") is producer; and Lamont Magee ("Black Lightning") is consulting producer.

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.

