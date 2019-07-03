SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME Hits Around $39M On Opening Day

According to Deadline, Sony has shared that SPIDERMAN: FAR FROM HOME is being called at $39M. Read more about the estimates from Deadline here! The film hit theaters yesterday.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever. Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jake Jake Gyllenhaal.

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter's plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

Watch the official trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You