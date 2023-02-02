Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS

SO HELP ME TODD Starring Skylar Astin Renewed For Season Two on CBS

SO HELP ME TODD airs Thursdays, (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

Feb. 02, 2023  

CBS announced that it has renewed the hit drama SO HELP ME TODD for the 2023-2024 season.

Since its premiere in September, SO HELP ME TODD has become Thursday's #1 new series and has averaged 6.3 million viewers per episode, growing to 7.4 million with live plus 35-day multiplatform viewing.

"SO HELP ME TODD has charmed viewers with the incomparable chemistry between Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "With the series' unique blend of captivating legal drama, laugh-out-loud humor and intriguing family dysfunction, it's no wonder the audience continues to grow. I am delighted that these two inimitable characters and their entertaining banter will extend into a second season."

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Skylar Astin, Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo. Scott Prendergast, Elizabeth Klaviter, DR. PHIL McGraw, Stuart Gillard, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman serve as executive producers. SO HELP ME TODD is produced by CBS Studios.

SO HELP ME TODD airs Thursdays, (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and live and on demand on Paramount+. A new episode is available this evening.

Photo: Justine Yeung/CBS



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Scoop: FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023 Photo
Scoop: FANTASY ISLAND on FOX - Monday, February 6, 2023
Get all the scoop on FANTASY ISLAND, airing on FOX on Monday, February 6, 2023! Joely Fisher (Til’ Death) Makes a Guest Appearance. After an urn comes off the plane, three siblings must work through their past resentments in order to spread their mom’s ashes and fulfill her last fantasy. Watch a video clip now!
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice RHONJ Feud on SHERRI Photo
VIDEO: Melissa Gorga Talks Teresa Giudice RHONJ Feud on SHERRI
Co-stars of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania & Margaret Josephs dished on the drama ahead of the season 13 premiere. Melissa Gorga teased why she didn’t attend Teresa Giudice’s wedding saying that, “enough is enough” and referring to her relationship with her sister-in-law as “toxic.” Watch the video clip now!
Photos: WICKEDS Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE Photo
Photos: WICKED'S Brittney Johnson Bartends WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Wicked on Broadway star Brittney Johnson appeared as the bartender on last night's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Johnson appeared alongside Real Housewives of Miami Marysol Patton and Alexia Nepola on the Andy Cohen-hosted episode. Check out photos and a video clip now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'Meron T Releases New Single 'State of Mind'
February 1, 2023

In 2020 she saw success with her collaborative single ‘Standing There’ - off the debut album from ‘The  Silhouettes Project’ - bringing in a new audience and seeing Meron reach her first Million streams. Following on from the success of her 2018 single ‘Hunny’, and more recently ‘Can We’ and ‘Escape’, Meron T released her debut project - Mirage EP.
Atlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming AlbumAtlas Maior Releases Title Single 'Hadal' From Upcoming Album
February 1, 2023

The album offers the 1st collection of compositions written by Josh Peters, & Joshua Thomson informed by the Arab maqamat modal system, Ghanaian Highlife, Brazilian samba, & gulf rhythms from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates can be heard on songs “Basalt,” & “Hadal.”
The Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New BookThe Official Oral History of RuPaul's DRAG RACE Will Be Told in New Book
February 1, 2023

“AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” will follow RuPaul’s Drag Race over its first ten years, encompassing the show's first 14 seasons. “AND DON’T F&%K IT UP” tells a unique social history by way of stories from the people who lived it: the creators of the show, the contestants, the crew, the judges, and even some key (famous) fans. 
DRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in MarchDRAGONSLAYER to Debut on 4K Ultra HD in March
February 1, 2023

Phil Tippett (Star Wars, Jurassic Park) created the film’s special effects, pioneering a new technique called “go motion” that incorporates blurring into each frame for more realistic images.  Vermithrax Pejorative, the fire-breathing creature at the center of the story, was created using a combination of go motion and 16 massive dragon puppets.  
Gord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New SingleGord Downie (Tragically Hip) & Bob Rock Share New Single
February 1, 2023

Arts & Crafts is proud to premiere “The Moment Is A Wild Place,” the latest single from the long-fabled collaboration between Gord Downie, late frontman of legendary Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer/musician Bob Rock.
share