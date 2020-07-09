SNL's Bowen Yang Talks Personal Connection To Elijah McClain's Death on Hey There, Human

SNL cast member and co-host of the Las Culturistas podcast Bowen Yang joined today's episode of "Hey There, Human," a weekly Instagram Live series from Rainn Wilson and SoulPancake, where he discussed his personal connection to the death of fellow Aurora, CO native Elijah McClain.

"One of the police officers [involved in the death of Elijah McClain] was someone I went to high school with and not only was it someone I went to high school with, he was in the drama club and on the improv team that I was also on at the same time with him. That was the extra chilling layer on top of the whole thing... I realize how corny it is to bring up high school and improv but that only serves to highlight the fact that the people who are enacting this kind of violence and are killing black people are people who are in our police system, people we know, people that we grew up with, people we went to school with and work with." (22:55)

New episodes of "Hey There, Human" stream live at 12pm PT every Tuesday and Thursday on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

The two also discussed learning so much about culture from an early age in order to be able to fit in with others, how we are in an era of comfort viewing where people are rewatching content that they already know the ending to in order to have a sense of control, and more.

"Hey There, Human," is a twice a week Instagram Live series, hosted by actor and SoulPancake co-founder, Rainn Wilson on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel. In continuing SoulPancake's decade-long mission to celebrate humanity and inspire and connect audiences worldwide, the series mixes Rainn's signature style of deep thinking and compassion with his unfiltered and unfettered humor. "Hey There, Human" invites viewers to join Rainn and discuss their realities, fears and stories of coping with quarantine, as well as showcasing creative ways people are staying connected and hopeful in this new era of social distancing. Episodes are streamed every Tuesday and Thursday at 12pm PT on the @SoulPancake Instagram channel.

