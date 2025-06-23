SINNERS to Begin Streaming Exclusively on Max in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warner Bros. Pictures’ SINNERS, the highest-grossing and best-indexing horror film ever released in IMAX, will make its global streaming debut exclusively on Max on FRIDAY, JULY 4. The film will debut on HBO linear on SATURDAY, JULY 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Ryan Coogler, SINNERS stars Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield, and Rebecca Cho.

Watch the trailer below:

Comments