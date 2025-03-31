SILENT PARTNERS Movie Sets Digital Release Following World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Silent Partners, an award-winning crime drama, has set its worldwide digital release for May 13, 2025. The film will have its world premiere on the opening night of the 42nd Miami Film Festival on April 3, 2025, playing to a sold-out crowd at the Koubek Theater.

Set during Miami’s infamous cocaine wars, Silent Partners follows Valentine, a ruthless enforcer for the Chicago Outfit, who is sent to oversee a lucrative insurance scam orchestrated by mob legend Meyer Lansky. As rival families, betrayals, and deadly alliances threaten his freedom, Valentine must navigate a treacherous underworld with unlikely partners like Frankie Cutts (James Russo) while facing relentless foes, including Fat Dave Gianetti (Garry Pastore).

Starring Ciro Dapagio (MobKing), Antoni Corone (We Own the Night), Garry Pastore (The Deuce), Ronnie Marmo (General Hospital), Mike Marino, and James Russo (Django Unchained), Silent Partners has already garnered over 75 international awards for its raw storytelling and standout performances. The movie is directed by Jorge "Jokes" Yanes.

