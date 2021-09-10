SILENT NIGHT Starring Keira Knightley to Acquired by AMC

AMC Networks' premium streaming bundle AMC+ and RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, announced TODAY the acquisition of and a day-and-date release for the darkly comedic drama SILENT NIGHT ahead of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Marking writer Camille Griffin's directorial debut, SILENT NIGHT is set to be released in theaters and stream exclusively on AMC+ in NORTH AMERICA this December. The film, focusing on a group of friends that comes together for an eventful Christmas dinner, stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others.

From producers Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise), Trudie Styler (Moon) and Celine Rattray (The Kids Are Alright), SILENT NIGHT follows a group of old friends who - in true British fashion and while the rest of the world faces impending doom - reunite to celebrate Christmas in the comfort of an idyllic country home.

Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind's imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of prosecco and continue with their festivities. But no amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on Earth.

"With a focus on growing original and exclusive content for AMC+, we're excited to partner with RLJE Films to bring SILENT NIGHT to a broad audience across both streaming and theatrical as we continue to meet viewers wherever they are and optimize exposure for great content," said Courtney Thomasma, general manager for AMC+. "Camille Griffin and this all-star cast have created a film that's emotional, funny and thought-provoking - exploring universal themes of friendship and love, class and privilege - and we are thrilled to add it to our robust lineup of high-quality, character-driven dramas and films this year."

Seen on Broadway in 2015 in Therese Raquin, Knightley starred in Joe Wright's adaptation of the Jane Austen novel Pride & Prejudice. She earned Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for her portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet. Two years later, she was a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee for her performance as Cecilia Tallis in Atonement. Additionally, she starred in Wright's Anna Karenina, based on the novel by Leo Tolstoy and adapted by Academy Award winner Tom Stoppard.