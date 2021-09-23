SHOWTIME Revives DEXTER 'Wrap-Up' Podcast for New Reboot

SHOWTIME breathes new life into the official Dexter companion podcast with the premiere of Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up With Scott Reynolds, hosted by Reynolds, executive producer and writer for the much-anticipated special event series Dexter: New Blood.

In conjunction with the 15th anniversary of the Dexter premiere, the podcast - which will be available everywhere - will launch Friday, October 1, and will continue its spree with new episodes every Tuesday for 16 weeks.

Ahead of the world television premiere of Dexter: New Blood, Reynolds will give fans their fix by fleshing out the episodes and dissecting the characters and plot twists with razor-sharp precision. The podcast will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access and feature special guest stars from the cast and the brilliant minds who bring the show to life, including Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, John Lithgow, showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips, the writers and many more on the hit list.

Dexter: New Blood picks up 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura; he's now living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

Listen to the new trailer here: