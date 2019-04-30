SHOWTIME Picks Up Hit Drama Series THE CHI For Third Season
SHOWTIME has picked up the hit drama series THE CHI for a third season. Created and executive produced by Emmy® winner Lena Waithe (Boomerang, Master of None) and executive produced by Academy Award®, Emmy and Golden Globe® winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Mudbound, Straight Outta Compton), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme) and Armando Riesco (Bull). The second season is currently airing Sundays at 10 p.m. PT/ET.
"THE CHI revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago," said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. "We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them in season three."
Produced entirely in its namesake city, season two of THE CHI spotlights Brandon's (Mitchell) ambitious plan for his food truck business. Emmett (Latimore) makes an effort to grow up and get custody of his son, while his mother Jada (Ross) discovers a new life of her own. Kevin (Hibbert) reckons with trauma as he strengthens bonds with his buddies. Ronnie (Mwine) attempts to reclaim his life, while Detective Cruz (Riesco) launches a new investigation. In addition to Waithe and Common, Ayanna Floyd Davis (Empire, Hannibal), Aaron Kaplan (Santa Clarita Diet, Divorce), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions served as executive producers on season two. THE CHI is produced by FOX 21 Television Studios. To learn more about THE CHI, visit SHO.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation using #TheChi.
Photo: SHOWTIME