SHAUN WHITE: THE LAST RUN Docuseries to Premiere on Max in July

The docuseries debuts THURSDAY, JULY 6 on Max.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

The Max Original four-part docuseries SHAUN WHITE: THE LAST RUN, an MSM production and directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau (“Immigration Nation,” “Trophy”), debuts THURSDAY, JULY 6 on Max.

With unprecedented access and never-before-seen personal archival footage, the docuseries is a revealing portrait of three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of the greatest athletes in two separate sports, snowboarding and skateboarding, Shaun White.

It is a story that includes childhood struggles with a congenital heart condition, the development of his unbeatable talent, sacrifices made by his unconventional but remarkably supportive parents, the move into pro-snowboarding at a young age, and of course, his exploits at the Olympics, where he holds the record for most gold medals by a snowboarder.

Episode Descriptions:

Episode 1: Becoming Shaun
As Shaun gears up to qualify for his fifth Olympics, he recalls his childhood in San Diego with his remarkably supportive family. Never-before-seen footage shows how the White family's love for and dedication to snowboarding shaped Shaun as he grew into an Olympic phenomenon.

Episode 2: He Made It Big
After a decade of dominance, Shaun learns that winning doesn’t equal happiness and looks for motivation to keep competing. In present day, as Shaun struggles to make the U.S. Olympic team for the fifth time, he comes to grips with his age and announces that the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be his last run.

Episode 3: Does He Still Have It?
After a disappointing performance at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Shaun is energized to compete again in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, but injuries and personal issues take their toll. Meanwhile in the present season, Shaun must fight harder than ever to secure a spot in the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Episode 4: The G.O.A.T.
Against all odds and after the worst injury of his career in 2018, Shaun proves that nothing is impossible and solidifies his G.O.A.T. status. Meanwhile in 2022, he completes his last Olympic run and grapples with passing the torch to the next generation.

Max presents SHAUN WHITE: THE LAST RUN, produced by MSM in association with Reel Peak Films; directed by Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau; executive producing for MSM: Mike Tollin, Mason Gordon; executive producing for Octagon: Amen Teter and Kyell Thomas; for Reel Peak Films: Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau; for discovery+; Igal Svet.



