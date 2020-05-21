SESAME STREET, THE VIEW, and More Are Nominated for DAYTIME EMMYS - Full List!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, which will be presented in a two-hour special on Friday, June 26 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

See the full list of nominees below!


"Now more than ever, daytime television provides a source of comfort and continuity made possible by these nominees' dedicated efforts and sense of community," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. "Their commitment to excellence and demonstrated love for their audience never cease to brighten our days, and we are delighted to join with CBS in celebrating their talents."

"As a leader in Daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events for CBS. "Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS."

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as certain categories of digital and Syndicated programming of similar content.

This year's awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019. The submissions were judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The June 26 telecast will mark the 14th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys®, more than any other network. The special will be produced by the National Academy and Associated Television International (ATI), which previously produced Daytime Emmy® ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010 and 2011.

"In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them, and keeping them informed," said 47th Annual Daytime Emmys® executive producer and director David McKenzie of Associated Television International. "We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television."

Awards will be presented in leading categories during the telecast, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), and others will be presented in a separate ceremony in July.

NOMINATION BY NETWORK
(2 or more)

CBS - 57
Amazon Prime Video - 55
SYNDICATED - 52
NBC - 43
Netflix - 40
ABC - 38
PBS - 28
Disney Junior - 25
Disney Channel - 23
Apple TV+ - 17
HBO - 14
YouTube.com - 12
Food Network - 11
Nickelodeon - 11
Hulu - 7
Univision - 6
YouTube Originals - 5
Cartoon Network - 4
Facebook Watch - 4
UMC / Amazon Prime Video - 4
CNN en Español - 3
funnyordie.com - 3
Universal Kids - 3
OWN - 2
Popstar TV - 2
Recipe TV 2
rehearsalseries.com - 2
Travel Channel - 2
vimeo.com - 2

NOMINATIONS BY PROGRAM
(2 or more)

General Hospital - 23
Days of Our Lives - 22
The Young and the Restless - 21
The Bold and the Beautiful - 13
Eastsiders - 8
Ghostwriter - 8
Sesame Street - 8
Studio City - 8
The View - 8
The Bay The Series - 7
DARK/WEB - 7
Elena of Avalor - 7
The Kelly Clarkson Show - 7
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure - 7
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration - 7
After Forever - 6
Jeopardy! - 6
Light as a Feather - 6
The Talk - 6
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - 5
El Gordo y la Flaca - 5
Helpsters - 5
A Holiday Reunion - 5
The Rocketeer - 5
Ask the StoryBots - 4
Carmen Sandiego - 4
Dino Dana - 4
Duck Tales - 4
Family Feud - 4
Issa Rae Presents King Ester - 4
Live with Kelly and Ryan - 4
93rd Annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE - 4
Odd Squad - 4
The Price Is Right - 4
This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special - 4
Trinkets - 4
Tumble Leaf - 4
Big City Greens - 3
Bronx SIU - 3
El Corazon de Sergio Ramos - 3
The Feels - 3
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - 3
Green Eggs and Ham - 3
The Henry Ford's INNOVATION NATION - 3
Milk Street - 3
Muppet Babies - 3
Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 - 3
Puppy Dog Pals - 3
The Real - 3
Rock the Park - 3
Tamron Hall - 3
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - 3
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle - 2
Archibald's Next Big Thing - 2
Articulate with Jim Cotter - 2
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro - 2
Batman: Hush - 2
Big Hero 6: The Series - 2
Blue's Clues & You! - 2
Brainwashed By Toons - 2
CBS Sunday Morning - 2
CBS This Morning - 2
Disney Mickey Mouse - 2
The Dragon Prince - 2
Dragons Rescue Riders - 2
George to the Rescue - 2
Giada Entertains - 2
Good Morning America - 2
Hate Among Us - 2
Just Add Magic - 2
Let's Make a Deal - 2
LOL: Last One Laughing - 2
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart - 2
Mission Unstoppable - 2
Norman Picklestripes - 2
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin - 2
Red Table Talk - 2
The Rehearsal - 2
Reign of the Supermen -2
Returning the Favor - 2
SpongeBob SquarePants - 2
30 Minute Meals - 2
Valerie's Home Cooking - 2
Vampirina - 2
The Zimmern List - 2

The full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders
Netflix

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN'S SERIES

Blue's Clues & You!
Nickelodeon

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Helpsters
Apple TV+

Ryan's Mystery Playdate
Nickelodeon

Sesame Street
HBO

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S OR FAMILY VIEWING SERIES

Bunk'd
Disney Channel

Holly Hobbie
Hulu

Just Add Magic
Amazon Prime Video

Odd Squad
PBS

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Alexa & Katie
Netflix

The Inspectors
CBS

Light as a Feather
Hulu

Shook
Disney Channel

Trinkets
Netflix

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORMAT CHILDREN'S PROGRAM

Muppet Babies: Play Date
Disney Junior

Mushroom and the Forest of the World
Cartoon Network

Sesame Street in Communities: A Place for You
YouTube.com

Sesame Street in Communities: Meet Salia
YouTube.com

Snoopy in Space
Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING PRESCHOOL CHILDREN'S ANIMATED SERIES

Bubble Guppies
Nickelodeon

Doc McStuffins
Disney Junior

Floogals
Universal Kids

Norman Picklestripes
Universal Kids

Vampirina
Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S ANIMATED SERIES

Arthur
PBS

Craig of the Creek
Cartoon Network

The Dragon Prince
Netflix

The Loud House
Nickelodeon

Niko and the Sword of Light
Amazon Prime Video

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!
Netflix

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens: Green Christmas
Disney Channel

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Elena of Avalor: The Magic Within
Disney Junior

The Last Kids on Earth
Netflix

Milo Murphy's Law
Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING EDUCATIONAL OR INFORMATIONAL SERIES

Could You Survive the Movies?
YouTube Originals

Deadly Engineering
Amazon Prime Video

Glad You Asked
YouTube Originals

Mission Unstoppable
CBS

SciGirls
PBS

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Food Network

Giada Entertains
Food Network

Milk Street
PBS

30 Minute Meals
Food Network

Valerie's Home Cooking
Food Network

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW

Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?
Nickelodeon

Double Dare
Nickelodeon

Family Feud
SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right
CBS

OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench
SYNDICATED

Judge Judy
SYNDICATED

Judge Mathis
SYNDICATED

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court
SYNDICATED

The People's Court
SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

Ask This Old House
PBS

George to the Rescue
NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
OWN

Open House
NBC

This Old House
PBS

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE PROGRAM

Jack Hanna's Into the Wild
SYNDICATED

Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED

Rock the Park
SYNDICATED

Samantha Brown's Places To Love
PBS

The Zimmern List
Travel Channel

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS

CBS This Morning
CBS

Good Morning America
ABC

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
NBC

Today Show
NBC

OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW IN SPANISH

Café CNN
CNN en Español

Despierta America
Univision

Un Nuevo Dia
Telemundo

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW

The 3rd Hour of TODAY
NBC

Rachael Ray
SYNDICATED

Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

The Talk
CBS

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Destinos
CNN en Español

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision

LOL: Last One Laughing
Amazon Prime Video

Nuestro Mundo
CNN en Español

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SHOW

Access Hollywood
SYNDICATED

E! News
E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight
SYNDICATED

Extra
SYNDICATED

Inside Edition
SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

The Day I Picked My Parents
A&E

Retro Tech
YouTube Originals

Returning the Favor
Facebook Watch

SuperSoul Sunday
OWN

Welcome Home
The CW

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day
NBC

Hate Among Us
Popstar TV

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS

The Young and the Restless: Kristoff St. John Tribute
CBS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL CLASS - SHORT FORMAT DAYTIME PROGRAM

Ally
Healthline

The Brave
Great Big Story

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV+

Ready Jet Cook
Food Network

Rewind Nature
NationalGeographic.com

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE MEDIA FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Blue's Clues & You!
Nickelodeon

Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED

Light as a Feather
Hulu

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 360 Live
NBC

Scribbles and Ink
PBS

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT -TOPICAL

Days of Our Lives
"Flash Forward"
NBC

Dr. Phil
"Rodney Reed"
SYNDICATED

Jeopardy!
"Jeopardy! All Star Games"
SYNDICATED

Nick Jr PAW PATROL Ready, Race, Rescue
Trailer
Nickelodeon

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas
"Launch"
Netflix

The Star Wars Show
"Stars Wars Animals: The Trench Run"
YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT - BRAND IMAGE CAMPAIGN - NETWORK OR PROGRAM

Archibald's Next Big Thing
"Series Launch"
Netflix

Disney Team of Heroes
ABC

Family Feud
"On Pause"
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
"50th Memories: #ThisIsMyStreet Campaign"
YouTube.com

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
"She-Ra International Women's Day 2019"
Digital Release

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane
General Hospital
ABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Heather Tom as Katie Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Maura West as Ava Jerome
General Hospital
ABC

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker
Days of Our Lives
NBC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rowin Amone as Ester
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com

Mary Beth Evans as Sara Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Jade Harlow as Lianna Ramos
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Cady Huffman as Lisa
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

Shanti Lowry as Yolanda Rodriguez
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan
General Hospital
ABC

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain
General Hospital
ABC

Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera
Days of Our Lives
NBC

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott
The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Kristos Andrews as Pete Garrett
The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Alex Hurt as Adam
The Rehearsal
rehearsalseries.com

Brad James as Cameran Jr.
A House Divided
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

Sean Kanan as Sam Stevens
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Brian White as Jimmy Blue
Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero
General Hospital
ABC

Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes
General Hospital
ABC

Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams
Days of Our Lives
NBC

Christel Khalil as Lily Winters
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan
The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Tina Benko as Helen
The Rehearsal
rehearsalseries.com

Veanne Cox as Lenora
Indoor Boys
vimeo.com

Patrika Darbo as Violet
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Carolyn Hennesy as Gloria
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Janet Hubert as Mignon
Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Mark Grossman as Adam Newman
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives
NBC

Chandler Massey as Will Horton
Days of Our Lives
NBC

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine
General Hospital
ABC

Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives
NBC

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Willam Belli as Douglas / Gomorrah Ray
Eastsiders
Netflix

Leith M. Burke as Derrick
Eastsiders
Netflix

Tristan Rogers as Doc
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Lenny Wolpe as Carl
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

Gregory Zarian as Nate
Venice the Series
vimeo.com

OUTSTANDING YOUNG PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady
Days of Our Lives
NBC

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait
General Hospital
ABC

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks
General Hospital
ABC

Thia Megia as Haley Chen
Days of Our Lives
NBC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elissa Kapneck as Sasha
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Michael Knight as Martin Grey
General Hospital
ABC

Eva LaRue as Celeste Rosales
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Jeffrey Vincent Parise as Simon Black
The Young and the Restless
CBS

Chrishell Stause as Jordan Ridgeway
Days of Our Lives
NBC

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

Rene Heger as Zack Sullivan
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Mary Beth Peil as Helen
After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

Scott Turner Schofield as Max
Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

Lin Shaye as Diane
Eastsiders
Netflix

Graham Sibley as Zack
DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Lefty the Salesman, Don Music
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

Liana Liberato as McKenna Brady
Light as a Feather
Hulu

Damian Toofeek Raven as Chadwick Williams
The Chadwick Journals, Season 3: Oren
Amazon Prime Video

Jordan Rodrigues as Trey Emory
Light as a Feather
Hulu

Brianne Tju as Alex Portnoy
Light as a Feather
Hulu

OUTSTANDING LIMITED PERFORMANCE IN DAYTIME PROGRAM

Maria Bamford as Dr. Pat the Mad Scientist
Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Bill Cobbs as Mr. Hendrickson
Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Kathleen Gati as Connie Hunter
A Mermaid for Christmas
Amazon Prime Video

Alice Kremelberg as Kat
The Feels
YouTube.com

Sara Ramirez as S
The Feels
YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Paget Brewster as Della Duck
Duck Tales
Disney Channel

Marieve Herington as Tilly Green
Big City Greens
Disney Channel

Chris Houghton as Cricket Green
Big City Greens
Disney Channel

Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants
SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon

Parker Simmons as Mao Mao
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Cartoon Network

OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Eric Bauza as Fozzie, Bunsen, Robin, Mr. Statler
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Matt Danner as Kermit, Rowlf, Mr. Waldorf, Beaker, Chef
Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Maurice LaMarche as Sylvester Slapdash
The Rocketeer
Disney Junior

Kevin Michael Richardson as King Topher
Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

Christian Simon as Freddy
T.O.T.S
Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST

Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie's Home Cooking
Food Network

Frankie Celenza
Struggle Meals
Tastemade

Giada De Laurentiis
Giada Entertains
Food Network

Ina Garten
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
Food Network

Rachael Ray
30 Minute Meals
Food Network

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Karina Banda
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision

Tanya Charry
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision

Eugenio Derbez
LOL: Last One Laughing
Amazon Prime Video

Oscar Petit
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision

Gelena Solano
El Gordo y la Flaca
Univision

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST

Wayne Brady
Let's Make a Deal
CBS

Steve Harvey
Family Feud
SYNDICATED

Alfonso Ribeiro
Catch 21
Game Show Network

Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune
SYNDICATED

Alex Trebek
Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM

Jeff Corwin
Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin
SYNDICATED

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

Mo Rocca & Alie Ward
The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
CBS

Mike Rowe
Returning the Favor
Facebook Watch

Andrew Zimmern
The Zimmern List
Travel Channel

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman & Ana Navarro
The View
ABC

Tamron Hall
Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED

Larry King
Larry King Now
Ora TV

Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith & Adrienne Banfield-Norris
Red Table Talk
Facebook Watch

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC

Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

Maury Povich
Maury
SYNDICATED

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond
The Talk
CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Eastsiders
Netflix

Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
PBS

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Nature Cat
PBS

The Rocketeer
Disney Junior

Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big City Greens
Disney Channel

Big Hero 6: The Series
Disney Channel

Duck Tales
Disney Channel

Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Free Rein
Netflix

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Helpsters
Apple TV+

Sesame Street
HBO

Trinkets
Netflix

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SERIES

Brainwashed By Toons
funnyordie.com

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
CBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
Apple TV+

Rock the Park
SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A SPECIAL CLASS SPECIAL

Mind Field: What Is the Scariest Thing?
YouTube Originals

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards
IFC

The 2019 ROSE PARADE with Cord & Tish
funnyordie.com

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

Bronx SIU
UMC / Amazon Prime Video

DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Issa Rae Presents King Ester
YouTube.com

Studio City
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Muppet Babies
Disney Junior

Norman Picklestripes
Universal Kids

True and the Rainbow Kingdom
Netflix

Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
PBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Channel

Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny
Amazon Prime Video

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A CHILDREN'S OR YOUNG ADULT PROGRAM

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Light as a Feather
Hulu

Pup Academy
Disney Channel

Sesame Street
HBO

Trinkets
Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM

1st Look
NBC

George to the Rescue
NBC

Giada in Italy: Capri
Food Network

Katie Parla's Rome!
Recipe TV

Travels with Darley
PBS

Vera's Latin America: Panama
Recipe TV

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME PROGRAM

America's Test Kitchen
PBS

Cook's Country
PBS

Milk Street
PBS

Nick Stellino Storyteller in THE KITCHEN 2
PBS

Trisha's Southern Kitchen
Food Network

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke
ABC

Good Morning America
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna
NBC

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A GAME SHOW

Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED

Let's Make a Deal
CBS

The Price Is Right
CBS

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING SPECIAL CLASS

Hate Among Us
Popstar TV

Hearts of Heroes
SYNDICATED

A Holiday Reunion
NBC

93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day
NBC

Stonewall OutLoud
YouTube Originals

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special
PBS

Working in the Theatre
AmericanTheatreWing.org

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives
NBC

Pillow Talk
YouTube.com

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

The Dragon Prince
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu
Netflix

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

The Tom & Jerry Show
Boomerang

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG

"The Bad Guys?"
Brainwashed By Toons
funnyordie.com

"Everything Changed"
The Feels
YouTube.com

"North Star"
General Hospital
ABC

"A Holiday Carol - The Holidays Are Here"
93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

"Hooray Hooray, We're On Our Way"
93rd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG IN A CHILDREN'S, YOUNG ADULT OR ANIMATED PROGRAM

"Gonna Go Good"
Big Hero 6: The Series
Disney Channel

"Never Leave"
Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

"As You Move Forward"
The Lion Guard
Disney Junior

"Waiting in the Wings"
Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

"The Vamp Opera"
Vampirina
Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

Eastsiders
Netflix

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR AN ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL

Archibald's Next Big Thing
Netflix

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix

Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Boom Bust
RT America

DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Amazon Prime Video

Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder
The Casagrandes
Nickelodeon

Green Eggs and Ham
Netflix

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

The Rocketeer
Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

DARK/WEB
Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

A Holiday Reunion
NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
HBO

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM

CBS This Morning
CBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right
CBS

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

A Holiday Reunion
NBC

Just Add Magic
Amazon Prime Video

The Square Root
squarerootseries.com

Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

CBS Sunday Morning
CBS

Helpsters Apple TV+

MTV News Presents: White Supremacy MTV
Destroyed My Life

Odd Squad PBS

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 Apple TV+

Rock the Park SYNDICATED

This Old House: 40th Anniversary Special PBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS

Consumer 101
NBC

Milk Street
PBS

Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration
HBO

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Disney Mickey Mouse
Disney Channel

Duck Tales
Disney Channel

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart
Cartoon Network

Pinky Malinky
Netflix

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure
Disney Channel

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT TO TAPE SOUND MIXING

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

Family Feud
SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

The Price Is Right
CBS

The Talk
CBS

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING

Articulate with Jim Cotter
PBS

Beyond Your Backyard
PBS

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
CBS

A Holiday Reunion
NBC

Mission Unstoppable
CBS

Sesame Street
HBO

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: Hush
Amazon Prime Video

DC Showcase: Death
WarnerBrothers.com

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
Amazon Prime Video

Reign of the Supermen
Amazon Prime Video

SpongeBob SquarePants
Nickelodeon

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Dragons Rescue Riders
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Let's Go Luna!
PBS Kids

The Rocketeer
Disney Junior

Tumble Leaf
Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIVE ACTION PROGRAM

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

El Corazon de Sergio Ramos
Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Odd Squad
PBS

Trinkets
Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR AN ANIMATED PROGRAM

Batman: Hush
Amazon Prime Video

Carmen Sandiego
Netflix

Duck Tales
Disney Channel

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Netflix

Reign of the Supermen
Amazon Prime Video

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Netflix

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A PRESCHOOL ANIMATED PROGRAM

Ask the StoryBots
Netflix

Dragons Rescue Riders
Netflix

Elena of Avalor
Disney Junior

Puppy Dog Pals
Disney Junior

The Rocketeer
Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

After Forever
Amazon Prime Video

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
SYNDICATED

A Holiday Reunion
NBC

The Kelly Clarkson Show
SYNDICATED

Sesame Street
HBO

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DIGITAL DRAMA SERIES

The Bay The Series
Amazon Prime Video

The Bold and the Beautiful
CBS

Eastsiders
Netflix

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Helpsters
Apple TV+

No Good Nick
Netflix

The Real
SYNDICATED

The Talk
CBS

Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING

Home & Family
Hallmark Channel

Jeopardy!
SYNDICATED

Live with Kelly and Ryan
SYNDICATED

The Real
SYNDICATED

The Talk
CBS

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Days of Our Lives
NBC

General Hospital
ABC

The Young and the Restless
CBS

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP

Eastsiders
Netflix

The Real
SYNDICATED

The Talk
CBS

Tamron Hall
SYNDICATED

The View
ABC

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUME, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Dino Dana
Amazon Prime Video

Ghostwriter
Apple TV+

Helpsters
Apple TV+

Odd Squad
PBS

Sesame Street
HBO

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

TBA


