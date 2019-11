Deadline reports that a fourth sequel in the "Scream" franchise is now in the works at Spyglass.

There are no current details about director, writer, or actors for the new film.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Rose McGowan starred in the original horror films. They made over 600 million dollars collectively.

The last "Scream" film was released in 2011.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories