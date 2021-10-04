RuPaul Charles Scores Scripted Deal With Sony Pictures Television

RuPaul Charles has scored a first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television for new scripted content.

Deadline reports that the Emmy-winner will produce under the banner name RuCo productions. The company will produce material that will tell queer, character-driven stories, that are centered around RuPaul's signature brand of positivity, empowerment, humor, and music. The new deal will result in dramas, comedies, and new animated projects.

RuPaul currently stars in "RuPaul's Drag Race" franchise and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars", which are produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang and RuPaul Charles serving as Executive Producers. Tim Palazzola serves as Executive Producers for VH1 and Jen Passovoy serves as Producer.

RuPaul Charles previously starred in AJ & The Queen on Netflix. He previously worked on J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot and with RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE producer World of Wonder on a half-hour dramedy based on his life, which was set at Hulu.