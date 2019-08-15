Rom Com GODFREY Adds Iliza Shlesinger; STUDENT BODY Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that Iliza Shlesinger has joined the cast of "Godfrey," a new romantic comedy also starring Cleopatra Coleman and Nick Thune.

"Godfrey"'s titular character (Thune) deals with his dark past in a profound way: he's decided to be anyone but himself. Coleman plays Sara, a smart insightful writer who tries to unravel the mystery of Godfrey while uncovering her own true identity. Shlesinger will play Kelly, Sara's fast-talking, deal slinging literary agent.

Shlesinger is a stand up comedian and actor. She won the 2008 iteration of "Last Comic Standing" on NBC and starred with Mark Walhberg in "Instant Family."

Student Body, described by Deadline as a feminist coming of age horror movie, will star Christian Camargo (See, The Hurt Locker, Twilight), Montse Hernandez (Lowriders, Jane the Virgin), Cheyenne Haynes (Camping), Anthony Keyvan (Alexa & Katie, Major Crimes), Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) and Austin Zajur (Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark, Fist Fight).

The story follows high school student Jane Shipley (Hernandez) as she seeks to mend her splintering relationship with childhood best friend Merritt (Haynes), and fit in with her rebellious peers Ellis (Keyvan), Nadia (Smith) and French (Zajur). When Jane's math teacher Mr. Aunspach (Camargo) oversteps his bounds, an apathetic high school administration forces Jane and Merritt to take matters into their own hands, driving their relationship into further turmoil and inciting deadly consequences.

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories