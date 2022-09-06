Robert Fux to Host DRAG RACE SWEDEN in 2023

How Swede it is! World of Wonder TODAY announced that "Drag Race Sweden" will premiere on WOW Presents Plus this upcoming spring. The company also REVEALED that the show will be hosted by one of Sweden's most critically acclaimed and beloved drag queens - Robert Fux.

For over 20 years, Robert Fux has been heavily involved in the LGBTQ+ community and a brightly shining star in Sweden's cultural life. He has been Stockholm Pride's official parade commentator since 2007, and has been part of the jury for network SVT's diversity prize and Stockholm's culture prize. In addition to these accolades, he has also worked with the Swedish Arts Council which implements national cultural policy.

"I'm incredibly delighted and honored by the task to host "Drag Race Sweden!" Not many countries in the world have had such a vibrant and diverse drag culture as Sweden and finally we'll get to display it to the whole world. I look forward to seeing the queens' craftsmanship and performance as they offer the television audience extra everything and compete for a worthy title. It will be a unique blend of competition, love, show and glitter," says Robert Fux.

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, Co-Founders of World of Wonder, said: "We are so excited to welcome Sweden to the Drag Race family. Robert Fux is the perfect choice to spearhead our search for the Swedish queens that will deliver world-class charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. We are looking forward to beginning this process with him and SVT - Hej drottning, Robert!"

Robert Fux was born in 1979 in Kalmar, Sweden but grew up partly in Vienna, Austria. In 1998, he moved to Stockholm and quickly became part of the city's club scene. A year later, he was crowned Miss Pride in Stockholm and began touring internationally with the drag performance group Cunigunda.

He has been a full-time actor since 2006 and is part of Stockholm City Theatre's permanent ensemble. He has appeared in acclaimed monologues such as Virginia Wolf's "Orlando" (2012) and Bertha von Suttner's "Lay Down Your Arms" (2018) as well as his own gothic drag musical Drag Show, "A Near-Death Experience."

Fux founded "Dragcirkus," Sweden's first open stage for drag artists, and co-founded the children's book project "Dragons and Drag Queens," which has toured libraries from Sweden to New York. He also hosts Sweden's biggest drag podcast, "Drottningmötet" (translating to "Meet the Queen") where he explores Swedish drag and has interviewed over 40 Swedish drag queens.

"Drag Race Sweden'' is produced for SVT by Mastiff. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers. The deal for "Drag Race Sweden" was brokered by Passion Distribution. The original format, "RuPaul's Drag Race," has won 24 Emmy Awards in the United States. The series is set to premiere in spring of 2023.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage vis RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing.

Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events.

Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. Most recently, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.