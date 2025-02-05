Robert Downey Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph & More to Present at THE OSCARS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Academy Award® winners Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Emma Stone will present at the 97th Oscars®, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan has announced.

All return to the Oscars stage after winning last year in their respective acting categories. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu on Sunday, March 2, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red-carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 97th Oscars will be held Sunday, March 2, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Photo credit: Michael Baker ©AMPAS

