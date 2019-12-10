Robbie Amell & Stephen Amell Will Star in Quibi CODE 8 Spinoff Series

Deadline reports that cousins Robbie Amell and Steven Amell will lead a "Code 8" spinoff series at short-form streaming service Quibi.

The series is based on a viral video short that became a sci fi thriller to be released this week. You can watch the short below.

Director Jeff Chan will also direct the Quibi series. Chan writes with screenwriter Chris Paré.

The film is set in a world where 4% of the population is born with supernatural abilities - but instead of being treated as heroes, they are feared and heavily policed. The series will take place years after the events of the movie, centering around an ex-con (Robbie Amell) and telekinetic drug dealer (Stephen Amell) who are forced to work together to bring down a dangerous trafficking ring run by corrupt cops and the city's elite.

Watch the short film here:

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories