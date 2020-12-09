Riz Ahmed Stars in Special One-Night-Only Performance of THE LONG GOODBYE: ONLINE EDITION

Emmy Award-winning actor, musician, and activist Riz Ahmed will perform a special one-night-only performance on December 19th at 3pm EST-The Long Goodbye: Online Edition. This abbreviated, digital adaptation of his live show blends music and storytelling from Ahmed's acclaimed album The Long Goodbye with archival footage and immersive, binaural sound. Tickets for the general public go on sale at 9am (EST) on Thursday, December 10.

The Long Goodbye: Online Edition is co-produced by Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and Manchester International Festival (MIF) and is a companion piece to the live show originally slated to make its US premiere during BAM's 2020 spring season in March 2020 before COVID-19 led to its postponement until 2021 (exact dates to be announced).

General public tickets are on sale Thursday, December 10 at 9am EST. Tickets for buyers of the postponed live performance may purchase tickets on December 9 starting at 9am EST. Tickets are pay-what-you-can starting at $6.75 (£5). All prices will be listed in British currency during purchase. Visit www.bam.org for more information.