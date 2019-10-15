Rikki Hughes Announces New 'Magic Lemonade' Production Company

Strategic Heights Media has been named the public relations agency of record for Rikki Hughes's entertainment production company, Magic Lemonade. Hughes is a veteran EMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning film producer of comedy specials, award and television shows, and independent features. She has secured clients such as BET Networks, Comedy Central, Roc Nation, Def Jam, Netflix, HBO, and more. Strategic Heights Media will handle the overall public relations efforts and media strategy for Rikki Hughes and Magic Lemonade. This involves the development and implementation of media campaigns, media relations, and creating awareness around upcoming new projects.



This partnership comes just in time for Magic Lemonade's newest venture, the 2020 Bounce Trumpet Awards, which Hughes plans to move from its previous home in Las Vegas, to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Magic Lemonade has produced five of Dave Chappelle's comedy shows, including the two most recent: Sticks & Stones and Epilogue: The Punchline. Other notable credits include: Hood Adjacent With James Davis, Dear Mama, Damon Dash's The Next Big Thing, HBO comedy series All Def Comedy, BET Honors, ABFF Honors, and Katt Williams: It's Pimpin' Pimpin'.



Strategic Heights Media (SHM) is a full-service public relations and experiential marketing agency that specializes in building brand strategies and experiences that drive engagement with consumers and brands. The agency has been immersed in a variety of entertainment and lifestyle projects from music, film, television, fashion, publishing, sports and beauty; to brands and corporations; to nightlife and special events. Strategic Heights Media has provided media strategy to leading brands including: BET Networks, WEtv, IFC, TV One, ASCAP, smartwater, ESSENCE, 20th Century Fox, American Black Film Festival, SONY Pictures, Comcast Xfinity and Franklin Entertainment, among many others.





