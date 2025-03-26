Renée Zellweger Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season 5

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Oscar winner is joining one of TV's biggest comedies. Deadline reports that Renée Zellweger, who recently reprised the role of Bridget Jones in the series' fourth installment, is now set to appear in the upcoming fifth season of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, now in production in New York.

Other new cast members this season include Keegan-Michael Key and Christoph Waltz. Zellweger will appear in an unnamed role alongside the show's regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

Only Murders in the Building follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel after an unexpected death occurs in (or around) their New York apartment building. The trio suspects murder and must employ their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex SECRETS OF the building which stretch back years. Season 5 will see the trio solve the murder of doorman Lester, who was found dead in the season 4 finale.

The fourth season was privy to plenty of familiar faces for viewers, including the trio (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Da'vine Joy Randolph. New cast members included Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and more.

Renée Zellweger is a two-time Oscar winner for roles in Cold Mountain and Judy, in which she depicted legendary performer Judy Garland. Zellweger is also known for her roles in the Bridget Jones series and the blockbuster film adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago. Both projects garnered her Academy Award nominations. Other screen credits include Jerry Maguire, Cinderella Man, and Miss Potter.

