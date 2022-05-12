Red Nose Day Returns to NBC With CELEBRITY ESCAPE ROOM Rebroadcast

Comic Relief US, the organization behind the Red Nose Day campaign to end child poverty, has announced a special rebroadcast of the hilariously high-energy reality game show "Celebrity Escape Room" on NBC. The special will air on Red Nose Day on Thursday, May 26 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT, capping off the eighth year of the annual fundraising campaign.

Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott star in "Celebrity Escape Room," with Stiller and Black serving as executive producers for the one-hour show that combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with all the fun and allure of the ultimate immersive game.

Black is host and the all-knowing Game Master, who puts his celebrity friends to THE TEST as they work together under intense pressure to beat the clock, unlocking a series of surprising puzzle rooms to ultimately engineer their great escape. All highly competitive with killer instincts, Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott will work together and channel their inner Sherlocks to decipher clues and solve puzzles, brainstorm for solutions and combine their comedic talents to ultimately gain their freedom before time runs out.

In addition to Stiller, "Celebrity Escape Room" is executive produced by Black, Christine Taylor, Nicholas Weinstock, Amiira Ruotola and Lee Metzger ("The Voice"). The show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, Red Hour Productions and Electric Dynamite.

Red Nose Day raises life-changing funds to help end the cycle of child poverty and ensure a healthy future for all children across the U.S. and around the world. Red Nose Day has raised $275 million since launching in the U.S. in 2015, positively impacting 30 million children.

People can support Red Nose Day by tuning in to NBC on May 26 at 8 p.m. to watch "Celebrity Escape Room," buying the iconic Red Nose at their local Walgreens for just $1, and donating at rednoseday.org, where a digital Red Nose filter can also be unlocked via donation so supporters can share their Red Nose selfies on social media.

Funds raised by Red Nose Day support critical programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered across America and globally. This includes delivering crucial funds to partner organizations working worldwide to help children affected by conflict and war, including those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Red Nose Day funds programs that provide vital support to children and the nonprofit partners serving them, including Children's Health Fund, Feeding America, Save the Children, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Covenant House, City Year, Laureus Sport for Good, International Rescue Committee and more. In the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more children have faced hunger, homelessness and a growing learning gap, making those programs supported by Red Nose Day funds more crucial than ever.