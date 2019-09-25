Ray Romano Will Star in MADE FOR LOVE on HBO Max

Variety reports that Ray Romano has landed a leading role in the new HBO Max series "Made for Love." "Once" and "How I Met Your Mother" star Cristin Milioti also stars.

Milioti plays Hazel Green, a woman who escapes her marriage to Byron Gogol, a sociopathic-trending tech billionaire, after he implants a chip in her head. The chip allows Byron unprecedented access to Hazel's brain as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father and his sex doll.

Alissa Nutting wrote the novel the series is based on.

Romano plays Hazel's father, Herbert Green. Described as a widower and retired con man, he shuns relationships due to a fear of loss. Herbert is set to live out his final years on a remote desert ranch as a shut-in with his synthetic partner Diane-a high-end, ultra-realistic sex doll. But when Hazel-his only child-unexpectedly arrives on his doorstep fearing for her life, he's forced to reckon with internal regrets and take action in ways he'd never imagined.

Emmy-winner Romano recently appeared in critically-acclaimed romantic comedy "The Big Sick." He's best known for his stand-up comedy and his CBS sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Read the original story on Variety.





