Rachael Harris Returning to Host 12th Annual LMGI Awards

Actress and producer Rachael Harris, known for her performances in shows like “Goosebumps,” “Lucifer,” and “The Hangover,” will return to host the 12th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards. The awards gala will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, at the Eli and Edythe Broad Stage Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the incredibly talented Rachael Harris as host of the 12th Annual LMGI Awards. Her wit, warmth, and undeniable charm brought such energy to last year’s show, and we couldn’t be happier to have her return. Rachael’s genuine appreciation for the work of location professionals makes her the perfect ambassador for our celebration," said LMGI President John Rakich.

Harris, well-known for her iconic roles in television and movies, has worked on productions in many locations. Her career started when she joined the sketch comedy group The Groundlings. From there, she went on to television as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." Her additional TV credits include "Surviving Jack," "Friends," "Frasier," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Modern Family," "New Girl," "Ghosts," "Fantasy Island” and "Suits." She most recently stars as Nora in Disney+’s "Goosebumps" and on “Leverage: Redemption.”

Harris has appeared in many theatrical films, including "The Hangover," "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," "Old Dads,” and the original three "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" movies. She has also appeared in several of Christopher Guest’s largely improvised ensemble comedies "Best in Show," "A Mighty Wind" and "For Your Consideration.”

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative contributions of location professionals in film, television, commercials and film commissions from around the globe and celebrate the art and craft of location scouting and management. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Contemporary Film, Period Film, Contemporary TV, Period TV, TV Anthology/MOW/Limited Series, Commercials and Film Commissions. Honorary Awards include the Humanitarian, Lifetime Achievement, Trailblazer and Eva Monley Awards.