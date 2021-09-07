RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK Season 3 to Premiere on WOW Presents Plus

Put down your tea and crumpets - Season 3 of "RuPaul's Drag Race UK" premieres this month! Twelve queens' quest for the crown will begin Thursday, September 23rd at 11am PT / 2pm ET exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide day-and-date with the BBC3 airing.

RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will all be returning to the judges' panel this season, alongside special guest judges Oti Mabuse, Matt Lucas, Kathy Burke, Steps, Charity Shop Sue, and Jay Revell. Additional guest judges will be announced at a later date.

On "RuPaul's Drag Race UK," queens from across the pond will slay their way through a weekly series of challenges designed to test their make-up skills, fashion sense, sewing abilities, comedy, singing, acting, dancing, and lip sync skills. The Queens will be assessed on their Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent with the judges selecting a winner, and the bottom two will have to lip sync for their lives before the eliminated queen is asked to sashay away.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK will air in the US and in select territories exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC3 in the UK.

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK" is produced by World of Wonder for BBC Three.