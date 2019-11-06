RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE U.K. Renewed for Season Two

Variety reports that "RuPaul's Drag Race U.K." has been renewed for a second season in the middle of its first season.

The series airs on BBC Three, the British broadcaster's youth-centric online channel.

"BBC Three have opened applications to find another set of sickening queens to compete in the Olympics of drag," said BBC Three.

"I want to thank the BBC and all our fans for their overwhelming support of 'RuPaul's Drag Race U.K,'" said RuPaul. "This season's queens proved that Britain's Got Charisma Uniqueness Nerve and Talent and I want to see more! Here's to another season of love, laughter and light."

There have been Eleven seasons of the American equivalent to date.

