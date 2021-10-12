RE:Anime Releases Live-Action NARUTO Film Featuring Asian American Cast

RE:Anime released its live-action "Naruto" film, featuring a cast that is nearly all Asian American. As Hollywood's live-action anime films such as "Ghost in the Shell", "Death Note", "Dragonball Evolution" and "The Last Airbender" have all received backlash for their "whitewashing" of the original anime's characters, one of RE:Anime's main goals for their films is to show Hollywood that representation in live-action films matters to both the global audience and anime community.

As Lionsgate is expected to have their own "Naruto" adaptation, Director Nik Shaw states his goal is to show major film executives that representation is crucial in creating successful anime adaptations.

"This project is not just a film on Youtube, but it is a movement. Lionsgate is currently adapting 'Naruto' into live-action," says Shaw.

"Not only do we want to show respect to Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, but we also hope to show the executives at Lionsgate that we can adapt Naruto into live-action in a way that will excite fans and draw in new audiences. A live-action adaptation should be all about sharing the beautiful stories from Japan with the world in a reimagined light, while still maintaining true to the anime's core message, characters, themes and creator's vision."

Shaw is not alone in this vision as fans have started an online petition to push for the studio's creative direction to be implemented into the major film adaptation, which has already gained over 12,000 signatures.

Many fans like Elsa Nilaj state that a lack of understanding, appreciation and fanship towards the anime series as the biggest reasons for Hollywood's past failures in live-action anime adaptations.

"RE:Anime's work means a lot of things, including enjoyment. It also means that with each new adaptation, the fans feel like they are invested and can critique the films justly, and we know we are being heard since the people making the films are also fans. It means that there is engagement and room for better quality films every time they are being made," adds Nilaj.

RE:Anime's previous "Naruto" live-action short film "Kakashi vs. Obito", released in 2019, captured over 19 million views, part of the production's impressive 50 million total views. Featuring Chris Pang and Oscric Chau, the short proved that live-action anime films with an Asian cast can find success and positive responses in Hollywood.



RE:Anime's mission is to authentically adapt and produce existing anime into live action films that fans hunger for by staying true to the core values, characters traits and story lines of the original anime. Found under Nik Shaw in 2017, RE:Anime's productions have gained over 50 million views. Growing from a collective passion for changing the misrepresentation and anime culture in Hollywood, the company gives opportunities for Asian American actors as well as respect for the anime's creative direction. Re:Anime's live-action adaptations include "One Punch Man", "Naruto", "Batman Beyond", "Avatar: The Last Airbender", "Tokyo Ghoul" and more. To learn more visit, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwu_iHEmFfSKMQJbRU8vH0Q