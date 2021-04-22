REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Continues April 23

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER continues its 19th season FRIDAY, APRIL 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/7:00-8:00 p.m. PT), with a replay at 12:05 a.m. ET. Allowing Maher to offer his unique perspective on contemporary issues, the show includes an opening monologue, roundtable discussions with panelists and interviews with guests.



The series is available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.



This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with former Vanity Fair contributing editor and star of Netflix's "Pretend It's a City," Fran Lebowitz. This week's in-studio panel discussion will include nationally syndicated columnist, CNN contributor and host of CNN's "S.E. Cupp: Unfiltered," S.E. Cupp; and author of "At Mama's Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White" and DC Bureau Chief and White House correspondent for TheGrio.com, April Ryan.



Politico has hailed Maher as "a pugnacious debater and a healthy corrective to the claptrap of cable news," while Variety noted, "There may not be a more eclectic guest list on all of television."



Maher headlined his first special on the network in 1989 and has starred in 11 HBO solo specials to date.



The executive producers of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER are Bill Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Billy Martin; co-executive producer, Chris Kelly; producer, Matt Wood; director, Paul Casey.