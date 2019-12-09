RE-FRIENDED Comedy Pilot in the Works at Fox

Deadline reports that a new comedy is in development at FOX from Franchesca Ramsey and Shamikah Martinez. The pair will also star on the series.

Writer Vijal Patel, Kay Cannon, and Laverne McKinnon are also signed on to the project

"Re-Friended" revolves around two childhood friends (Ramsey, Martinez) who stayed connected through the years via social media. When they become roommates as adults, they realize how much they don't know each other at all, and have to "re-friend" over again and learn how to live with and love the un-curated versions of themselves.

Ramsey is best known for hosting MTV's "Decoded with Franchesca Ramsey."

Martinez wrote on the "All That" reboot.

Read the original story on Deadline.





