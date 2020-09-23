RBG Streaming for Free on Hulu's YouTube Channel Thursday, Sept. 24

The documentary is free for 24 hours.

To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Hulu will be streaming CNN Films', Magnolia Pictures' and Participant's critically-acclaimed film RBG for free for 24 hours on Thursday, September 24th.

Viewers who visit Hulu's Youtube channel between 12:01am - 11:59pm PT this Thursday will be able to stream the inspiring documentary free of charge.

Watch the trailer below!

An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women.

