RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR is America's Most-Watched Newscast Across the Board

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" stood as the No. 1 evening newscast for the 5th consecutive week in all key target demos: Total Viewers (9.277 million), Adults 25-54 (1.865 million) and Adults 18-49 (1.256 million) for the week of Jan. 13, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outdelivered "NBC Nightly News" (8.084 million, 1.655 million and 1.171 million, respectively) by 1.193 million Total Viewers, 210,000 Adults 25-54 and 85,000 Adults 18-49. In fact, "World News Tonight" turned in its largest overall viewer win over the NBC program in 5 months - since w/o 8/12/19. "World News Tonight" also increased its Total Viewer advantage year to year (+26%; vs. 945,000), winning all 17 weeks of the season and the last 60 weeks overall.

In addition, "World News Tonight"'s run of 5 consecutive Adults 25-54 weekly wins represents its longest in nearly 5 years - since week of 3/9/15 through week of 4/6/15. Further, "World News Tonight" beat "CBS Evening News" and "NBC Nightly News" on each of the five nights of the week in the key adult news demo for the first time in over 4½ years - since w/o 4/20/15, based on regular telecasts.

On Monday (1/13/20), "World News Tonight" saw its largest single-day telecast win over "NBC Nightly News" in over 11 years in Total Viewers (+1.658 million - 9.824 million vs. 8.166 million) and over 5 years in Adults 25-54 (+527,000 - 2.113 million vs. 1.586 million) - since 9/11/08 and 10/10/14, respectively, based on regular telecasts.

On Tuesday (1/14/20), "World News Tonight" delivered its largest single-date win over "CBS Evening News" in Total Viewers (+3.864 million - 9.669 million vs. 5.805 million) and Adults 25-54 (+1.063 million - 2.086 million vs. 1.023 million) in 11 years - since 9/11/08 and 1/20/09, respectively, based on regular telecasts.

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.742 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 3rd consecutive year, based on Most Current Data. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.965 million) from last season (+109% - 777,000 vs. 371,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" is beating "CBS Evening News" (5.617 million) by 3.125 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

In addition, "World News Tonight" is No. 1 for the season in Adults 25-54, leading NBC by its largest news demo margin (+27,000 - 1.709 million vs. 1.682 million) in 24 years and taking the top spot for the first time at this point of a season in 12 years-since the 1995-1996 and the 2007-2008 seasons, respectively. "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-75% - 16,000 vs. 64,000), seeing its closest gap in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

"World News Tonight" is No. 1 in both Total Viewers and Adults 25-54 season to date for the first time in 24 years-since the 1995-1996 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.277 million, 1.865 million and 1.256 million, respectively) defeated "CBS Evening News" (5.882 million, 1.083 million and 793,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3.395 million), Adults 25-54 (+782,000) and Adults 18-49 (+463,000).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Jan. 13, 2020):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS

ABC WORLD NEWS

TONIGHT 9,277,000 1.5/8 1,865,000 1.0/6; 1,256,000 6.2/14

NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 8,084,000 1.4/7; 1,655,000 0.9/6; 1,171,000 5.2/11

CBS EVENING NEWS 5,882,000 0.9/5; 1,083,000 0.6/4; 793,000 3.9/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 1/13/20), Previous Week (w/o 1/6/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 1/14/19). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-1/19/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-1/20/19). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.





