RATINGS: WORLD NEWS TONIGHT WITH DAVID MUIR Is The Most-Watched Newscast In America

ABC News' "World News Tonight with David Muir" ranked as the evening's No. 1 newscast in Total Viewers (9.027 million) for the week of Dec. 2, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "World News Tonight" outperformed "NBC Nightly News" (8.244 million) by 783,000, nearly quadrupling its lead week to week (+297%; vs 197,000) and more than doubling its advantage year to year (+165%; vs. 295,000). Further, "World News Tonight" has won all 11 weeks of the season and the last 54 weeks overall.

On Monday (12/2/19), "World News Tonight" turned in its most-watched telecast (9.602 million) in 9 months - since 3/4/19.

"World News Tonight" improved on the same week last year in Total Viewers (+161,000/+2% - 9.027 million vs. 8.866 million), standing as the only evening newscast to build on its overall audience year to year.

"World News Tonight" slashed its margins from the previous week with "NBC Nightly News" by more than half in both Adults 25-54 (-88% - 6,000 vs. 52,000) and Adults 18-49 (-62% - 48,000 vs. 126,000).

"World News Tonight" narrowed its gaps from the previous week with "NBC Nightly News" by double digits in Adults 25-54 (-91% - 6,000 vs. 64,000) and Adults 18-49 (-19% - 48,000 vs. 59,000).

Season to date, "World News Tonight" (8.609 million) ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers at this point of the season for the 4th consecutive year. In fact, "World News Tonight" is more than doubling its lead over "NBC Nightly News" (7.898 million) from last season (+159% - 711,000 vs. 274,000) to its largest season lead in 24 years - since the 1995-1996 season. "World News Tonight" leads "CBS Evening News" (5.506 million) by 3.103 million, posting its biggest Total Viewer season advantage in at least 28 years (since at least the start of Nielsen electronic database in the 1991-1992 season).

"World News Tonight" is running neck and neck with "NBC Nightly News" in Adults 25-54 as only 1,000 news demo viewers separate the two programs (1.680 million vs. 1.681 million). "World News Tonight" is also slashing its season margin with NBC in Adults 18-49 (-60% - 38,000 vs. 94,000), seeing its closest gap in 23 years-since the 1996-1997 season.

For the week, "World News Tonight" (9.027 million, 1.742 million and 1.186 million, respectively) beat "CBS Evening News" (5.850 million, 1.114 million and 771,000, respectively) by 3.177 million Total Viewers, 628,000 Adults 25-54 and 415,000 Adults 18-49.

NOTE: On Friday (12/6/19), "World News Tonight" was retitled to "Wrld News Tonight" due to the Pac-12 Championship COLLEGE FOOTBALL game. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Monday-Thursday).

ABC "World News Tonight with David Muir" airs 6:30-7:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Almin Karamehmedovic is the executive producer of the broadcast.

EVENING NEWS (Week of Dec. 2, 2019):

TOTAL VIEWERS ADULTS 25-54 ADULTS 18-49 HOUSEHOLDS ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 9,027,000 1.4/7; 1,742,000 0.9/6; 1,186,000 5.9/13 NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 8,244,000 1.4/7; 1,748,000 1.0/6; 1,234,000 5.3/12 CBS EVENING NEWS 5,850,000 0.9/5; 1,114,000 0.6/ 4; 771,000 3.9/ 9

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD Current Week (w/o 12/2/19), Previous Week (w/o 11/25/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 12/3/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 12/8/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 12/9/18). Nielsen ratings for ABC, NBC and CBS include additional airings in select markets. Averages based on regular telecasts.





