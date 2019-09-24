RATINGS: THE VOICE Beats DANCING WITH THE STARS

The premiere of "The Voice 17" (1.7 rating in 18-49, 8.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) jumps +55% versus last spring's finale in 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.1 from 9-11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21) and is up +19% in total viewers (8.836 million vs. 7.430 million). The show scores it's highest Monday rating since March 18 in 18-49 (1.7) and biggest overall Monday viewership since March 25 (9.004 million). It beat "Dancing With the Stars" head to head by +113% in 18-49 (1.7 vs. 1.1) and by +2.2 million persons in total viewers (8.836 million vs. 6.626 million). The year-ago "Voice" premiere averaged a 2.0 in 18-49 and 9.668 million viewers overall on Sept. 24, 2018.

Last season, "The Voice" reached more than 94 million viewers. The Voice" grew last season versus its next-day total-viewer results by +22% after 3 days of delayed digital and linear viewing, up to +30% after 7 days and up to +39% after 35 days.

By the end of the season that average episode had grown to 12.5 million viewers (from 9.0 million based on next-day results).

"The Voice 15" was the #1 Most-Social Broadcast Primetime Series across television in the Fall of 2018, garnering 9.3 million Total Interactions*.

The series premiere of "Bluff City Law" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) is up +0.2 of a point or +33% versus where NBC concluded last season in the timeslot in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.6 during the May sweep) and +23% in total viewers (4.727 million vs. 3.840 million). It equals NBC's best performance in the hour in 18-49, excluding sports, since March 11 in 18-49 (0.9)and hits a non-sports timeslot high in total viewers since March 25 (5.096 million).It also tops CBS' season premiere of "Bull" in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all key adult-female measures.

As viewers continue to watch across platforms over time, the 18-49 rating of NBC's dramas on average tripled after 35 days, adding an average of +6.3 million viewers overall.

NBC's dramas have been generating the biggest L+7 increases on television. Last season, three of the four biggest L+7 total-viewer lifts versus L+SD came from "Manifest," "This Is Us" and "New Amsterdam."

In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.8/5.

In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/3.

From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.





