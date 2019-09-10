RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Scores A Nine-Month High, Dominates The Week Of Sept. 2-6 In 18-49

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has dominated the late-night ratings week of Sept. 2-6 in adults 18-49 and all other key demographics, posting its highest 18-49 weekly average in more than nine months, as well as a 19-week high in total viewers.

According to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, "Tonight's" 0.56 rating for the week is the show's highest since Thanksgiving week last fall (0.77 for the week of Nov. 19-23, 2018), and its 2.149 million viewers is Fallon's biggest audience since April 22-26 (2.315 million).

"Tonight" was paced by powerful results Thursday and Sunday nights after primetime NFL coverage. Sunday's 0.80 rating easily doubled "Tonight's" summer average for originals (+122% vs. 0.36) and Thursday's 0.94 was "Tonight's" top rating since Thanksgiving night last fall (1.43). In total viewers, Thursday's 2.904 million made it the most-watched "Tonight" since Michelle Obama was the guest on Dec. 18, 2018 (3.494 million).

For the week, "Tonight" topped "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by a margin of +0.25 of a rating point (0.56 vs. 0.31), the show's biggest advantage over Colbert since Thanksgiving week last fall (+0.34).

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" surged to a 0.28 rating in 18-49, a 27-week high (best since a 0.30 the week of Feb. 25-March 1), and 1.196 million viewers, a 17-week high (best since 1.200 million for May 6-10). "Late Night" was paced by strong post-NFL results Thursday night (0.51 in 18-49, 1.636 million viewers, highs for the show since Thanksgiving 2018 [0.72 in 18-49, 2.414 million viewers]).

Meyers' margin of +0.12 of a rating point (0.28 vs. 0.16) is his biggest since Thanksgiving week (+0.16).

In the digital realm, with more than 61 million views across Youtube and Facebook, "Tonight" was again easily the most-viewed late-night program on digital/social platforms last week, topping the nearest late-night program by more than 25 million views. "Tonight" had six videos generating more than 1 million views each across Facebook and YouTube. The clip of Cara Delevingne Playing "Sweet Home Alabama" on Guitar Behind Her Back was the late-night daypart's most-viewed clip of the week on both Facebook (2.3 million views) and Youtube (4.5 million views) (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/2/19-9/8/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views (YouTube + Facebook).

On YouTube, "Tonight" was the #1 most-viewed Entertainment Program, with more than 44 million views last week. (Source: ListenFirst Media, 9/2/19-9/8/19. LF// TV Universe // Episodic, Brand Type: TV Shows, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube] excludes News, WWE, and Children's programs).

"Tonight" was the most-social late-night series of the week, earning 477,700 Total Interactions across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and topping the nearest late-night competition by 177,000 Interactions. High engagement was driven by Tuesday's installment, which featured Bill Hader; Cara Delevingne; Lester Holt; Alec Benjamin and drew 190,000 Interactions, the most of any episode in the late-night daypart last week. (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 09/02/19-09/08/19, Late Fringe, Linear Window. Series Only.)

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels in 2019 (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-09/08/19).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" generated just under 15 million video views across Facebook and Youtube with only three original episodes last week.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Sept. 2-6. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.56 rating, 5 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.30/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.20/2 *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.28/3 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.16/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.21/3 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.149 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.754 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.617 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.023 million viewers *

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.196 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.018 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.748 million viewers (R) *

* Monday's results are excluded due to the Labor Day holiday. NBC's Thursday telecasts were delayed by an NFL overrun. Friday's "Late Show," "Late Night," and "Late Late Show" were encores and the CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages. "Tonight" also aired a Sunday edition, delayed by an NFL overrun.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.48 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.50/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.38/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.22/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.322 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.649 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.989 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.230 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.394 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.302 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.696 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF SEPT. 2-6

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19 **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.10 **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.11 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.29

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.584 million viewers **

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.221 million viewers **

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.273 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.678 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.556 million viewers





