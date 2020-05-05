RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Ranks #1 In Late Night

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has finished #1 for the week of April 13-17 head to head versus the ABC and CBS competition in the adult 18-49 demographic, as well as adults 25-54, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" prevailed versus "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for their head-to-head half-hour from 11:30 p.m.-midnight ET and versus "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for their head-to-head 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. timeslot.

From 11:30 to midnight, "Tonight" averaged a 0.38 rating in adults 18-49 versus "Kimmel's" 0.37, and in adults 25-54, "Tonight" scored a 0.58 to "Kimmel's" 0.54.

Versus "The Late Show" from 11:35 p.m. to 12:25 a.m. ET, "Tonight" averaged a 0.32 in adults 18-49 versus Colbert's 0.31, and a 0.50 in adults 25-54 versus "Late Show's" 0.48.

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" tied for #1 in adults 18-49 with "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ranked #1 outright versus "Late Late Show" in adults 25-54.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" generated the week's #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV video of the week on YouTube, topping all non-children competition across all dayparts and distributors with, Jimmy's interview of Gigi Hadid, during which she confirmed her pregnancy (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; 4/27/20-5/3/20; Excludes Children's programming).

"Tonight" continues to lead all Entertainment TV competitors on Youtube since most shows converted to 'At Home' versions (starting on March 17) having earned 370 million Youtube views in the time-frame to top the nearest non-NBC competitor by more than 120 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 3/17/20-5/3/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Year to date, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube, having drawn 1.1 Billion Total Views, up +41% from 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows, 1/1/20-5/3/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" averaged 2.4 million Youtube Views with each of last week's three new "A Closer Look" segments. Monday's edition (3.2 million views) ranked as the week's #3 most-viewed Entertainment TV video on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; 4/27/20-5/3/20; Excludes Children's programming).

Year-to-date, "Late Night" has accumulated 257 million Youtube views, up +34% from 2019.

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, 2019, "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has generated more than 8 million Interactions across the four main social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter), which continues to lead all freshman series across all dayparts and distributors (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Content Responses; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 09/16/19-05/03/20).

With 51 million Youtube views since launch, "A Little Late" ranks as the #1 most-viewed new broadcast series on Youtube (Source: ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; New Video Views [YouTube]; Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; Programmer Type: Broadcast; 09/16/19-05/03/20).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of April 27-May 1. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.31/2

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.36/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.28/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.17/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.17/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.11/1 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.761 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.778 million viewers



11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.090 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.611 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.982 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.011 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.549 million viewers *

* Friday's "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and the NBC encores are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.43/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.047 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.568 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.966 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.428 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.304 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.234 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.677 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF APRIL 27-MAY 1

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.19

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.15

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.648 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.356 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.702 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.501 million viewers





Related Articles View More TV Stories