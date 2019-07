RATINGS: THE TONIGHT SHOW Original Episodes Tie For Top Spot In 18-49 Last Week

Original telecasts of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" tied "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in adult 18-49 rating and won in adults 25-54, women 25-54 and women 18-49 for the week of July 22-26, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Tonight" earned a 0.30 rating in adults 18-49 for its Monday-through-Thursday original telecasts, matching the 0.30 for "Colbert's" Monday-through-Friday originals. Originals of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" ran Monday through Thursday and averaged a 0.29.

Last week at 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" topped CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key categories (including a tie in women 18-34). Season to date, Meyers also leads both "Late Late Show" and ABC's "Nightline" in "most current" averages in every key ratings category.

Year to date, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-07/28/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of July 22-26. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.29 rating, 2 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.30/2

ABC "Kimmel," 0.29/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.17/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.18/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.16/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.11/1 (R)

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.651 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.339 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.608 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.989 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.906 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.905 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.494 million viewers (R)

* Friday's "Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night," and "Late Late Show" were encores.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.49 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.50/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.39/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.29/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.23/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.17/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.365 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.681 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 2.008 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.253 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.408 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.330 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "Last Call," 0.708 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF JULY 22-26

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.16 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.32

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.24

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," preempted.

TB S, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.400 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.618 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.459 million viewers





