RATINGS: THE BIG BANG THEORY Goes Out on Top on Thursday

CBS (12.239 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.0, #1) was of course the network to beat on Thursday with part one of "The Big Bang Theory" (17.580 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.0, #2) series finale followed by part two of "The Big Bang Theory" (18.408 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.2, #1) finale, the season finale of "Young Sheldon" (13.704 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.2, #3), the special "Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell" (11.759 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.8, #4) and the season finale of "SWAT" (5.991 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #6).

ABC (4.444 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the silver draw with its finales to "Grey's Anatomy" (5.903 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.3, #5), "Station 19" (4.875 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #7) and "For the People" (2.554 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was NBC (2.454 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its season closers to "Superstore" (2.411 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), another "Superstore" (2.024 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.696 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11), another "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (1.534 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.529 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.094 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a new "Paradise Hotel" (1.150 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14) and a second "Paradise Hotel" (1.038 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T14).

And finally, The CW (0.568 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with originals from "iZombie" (0.615 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16) and "In the Dark" (0.521 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T16).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+57.89% - THE BIG BANG THEORY - 8:00

+46.67% - Young Sheldon

+28.57% - SWAT

+25.00% - For the People

0.00% - Grey's Anatomy

0.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

0.00% - iZombie

0.00% - In the Dark

-11.11% - Station 19

-14.29% - Superstore - 8:30

-16.67% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE - 9:00

-25.00% - Superstore - 8:00

-40.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 8:00

-40.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 9:00

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+200.00% - THE BIG BANG THEORY - 8:00 (vs. THE BIG BANG THEORY (Repeat))

+190.91% - THE BIG BANG THEORY - 8:30 (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

+120.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. Life in Pieces)

+100.00% - Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell (vs. Life in Pieces)

-10.00% - SWAT

-12.50% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Special)

-16.67% - FOR THE PEOPLE (vs. What Would You Do?)

-20.00% - Station 19

-25.00% - Superstore - 8:30 (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-25.00% - Superstore - 8:00 (vs. Ellen's Game of Games (Repeat))

-31.58% - Grey's Anatomy

-37.50% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE - 9:00 (vs. American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Special)

-37.50% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE - 9:30 (vs. American Ninja Warrior: All-Stars Special)

-50.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 8:00 (vs. Gotham)

-50.00% - PARADISE HOTEL - 9:00 (vs. Showtime at the Apollo)

-60.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural)

-60.00% - IN THE DARK (vs. Arrow)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 3.8/11; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/2; "Late Show," 0.7/5 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.5/6. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.4/3.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





