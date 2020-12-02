RATINGS: THE BACHELORETTE Tops Ratings for ABC

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (12/1/20):

ABC (4.115 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) held onto the top demo spot with its duo of "The Bachelorette" (4.140 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "Big Sky" (4.064 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

CBS (3.908 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) claimed the silver with its mix of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (5.664 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), a new "Let's Make a Deal Primetime" (3.400 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and a repeat "FBI: Most Wanted" (2.659 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #8).

Next up was NBC (4.483 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and a new "The Voice" (6.975 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) alongside a repeat "Weakest Link" (3.448 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and a new "Transplant" (3.026 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.189 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #4) offered up its lineup of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.246 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9) and "Next" (1.132 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.549 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with "Swamp Thing" (0.634 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.463 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Bachelorette

0.00% - Big Sky

0.00% - Transplant

0.00% - Next

0.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. 11/17/20)

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. 11/17/20)

-22.22% - The Voice

-33.33% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds

-37.50% - Let's Make a Deal Primetime

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - THE BACHELORETTE (vs. Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special/CMA Country Christmas)

0.00% - BIG SKY (vs. CMA Country Christmas)

-16.67% - Let's Make a Deal Primetime (vs. FBI (Repeat))

-20.00% - Transplant (vs. Making It)

-30.00% - THE VOICE (vs. How the Grinch Stole Christmas/How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (Repeats))

-66.67% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Arrow)

-71.43% - Next (vs. Empire)

-75.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds (vs. The Resident)

-80.00% - SWAMP THING (vs. The Flash)

Here are the highlights of the 13 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (12/3/19):

NBC (4.546 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the adults 18-49 champ on a competitive Tuesday with its mix of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (5.300 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1), "How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming" (3.873 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "The Voice" (6.390 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) and "Making It" (2.660 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

ABC (5.485 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) then was a close second with its duo of "Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special" (6.292 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "CMA Country Christmas" (5.082 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

FOX (3.396 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2) shared the silver with fresh installments of "The Resident" (4.237 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) and "Empire" (2.554 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.712 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) opted for repeats of "NCIS" (7.110 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "FBI" (5.561 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.464 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10).

And finally, The CW (1.082 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) rounded out the night with a new "The Flash" (1.334 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T10) and the fall finale of "Arrow" (0.831 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - The Resident

+25.00% - The Flash

+16.67% - Empire

0.00% - Arrow

-9.09% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

0.00% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. Black Lightning)

0.00% - THE VOICE (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special)

0.00% - CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS (vs. Various)

-23.81% - Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special (vs. The Conners/The Kids Are Alright)

-28.57% - The Flash

-35.71% - How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming (vs. The Voice)

-50.00% - MAKING IT (vs. A SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Christmas Special)

Source: Nielsen Media Research

