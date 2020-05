RATINGS: SURVIVOR Finale Helps CBS Snap FOX's Win Streak on Wednesday

CBS (7.947 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) pulled in front on Wednesday thanks to the full night season finale of "Survivor: Winners at War" (7.947 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #2).

FOX (5.428 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) had to settle for second for the first time in 14 weeks with "The Masked Singer" (6.970 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "The Masked Singer: After the Mask" (3.886 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3).

Next up was ABC (2.905 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the season finales of "The Goldbergs" (4.185 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4), "Schooled" (3.283 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5), "American Housewife" (3.092 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6) and "Single Parents" (2.289 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) plus a special "Shark Tank" (2.291 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

Meanwhile, NBC (4.045 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up repeats of "Chicago Med" (3.988 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7), "Chicago Fire" (4.116 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7) and "Chicago PD" (4.031 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T7).

And finally, second runs of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.732 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and "Bulletproof" (0.343 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) rounded out the night on The CW (0.538 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - Schooled

+25.00% - Single Parents

+20.00% - American Housewife

+6.67% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - The Masked Singer: After the Mask

0.00% - Shark Tank

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+260.00% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part One)

+200.00% - THE MASKED SINGER: AFTER THE MASK (vs. Paradise Hotel)

+33.33% - THE GOLDBERGS (vs. Toy Story 2 (Repeat))

+25.00% - SHARK TANK (vs. Whiskey Cavalier)

+16.67% - Schooled (vs. Toy Story 2 (Repeat))

+14.29% - Survivor: Winners at War

0.00% - AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE (vs. Toy Story 2 (Repeat))

-16.67% - SINGLE PARENTS (vs. Toy Story 2 (Repeat))





Related Articles View More TV Stories