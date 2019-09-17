RATINGS: SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL & AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Are 3 of the Week's Top 4 Most-Watched Shows

Sep. 17, 2019  
NBC has scored a dominant win for the primetime ratings week of Sept. 9-15, with "Sunday Night Football" combining with "America's Got Talent" to deliver three of the week's four most-watched primetime telecasts on the Big 4 networks, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"Sunday Night Football" ranked #1 for the week among primetime telecasts on the Big 4 networks in both total viewers and adults 18-49, with the Tuesday and Wednesday editions of "Talent" ranking #3 and #4 in total viewers, and Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" finishing #9 (rankings exclude sports pre- and post-game shows).

Tuesday's "Talent" was the week's #1 entertainment telecast in total viewers and tied for #1 among entertainment shows in adults 18-49. "Talent" continued its streak this summer of ranking as television's #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired.

For the week, NBC finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 adults 18-34 and is #1 or tied for #1 in all key adult-female demos, men 18-49 and men 25-54. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 967,000 persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 603,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."



