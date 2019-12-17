RATINGS: Results for the Late-Night Week Of Dec. 9-13 on NBC

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.31 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.616 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Dec. 9-13, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

On the digital front, "Tonight" had its best week of Youtube viewing of 2019 with 68 million views, and the new record was set despite "Tonight" only airing four new originals last week. "True Confessions with Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello" (3.6 million views), "Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Snagged the 'Peloton Wife' for Aviation Gin" (2.9 million views) and "Musical Genre Challenge with Charlie Puth" (2.5 million) generated the week's most new video views.

Year-to-date, "Tonight" has accumulated 2.4 billion Youtube views, up +16% from 2018. When including Facebook, viewing jumps to 3.44 billion views.

For calendar year 2019 to date, "Tonight" is the #1 Most-Viewed Entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-12/15/19) and the #1 Most-Social late-night series across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-12/15/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

In 12:35 a.m. Nielsens last week, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" ranked #1 or tied for #1 for the hour versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49, 25-54 and 18-34; men 25-54; and all key adult-female demos. Season to date, Meyers leads both "Late Late Show" and "Nightline" in "most current" averages in 10 of 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

In the digital realm for the week, "Late Night," with its four new "A Closer Look" segments, achieved its best week of Youtube viewing of new videos ever, recording 14.7 million new views. This tops the previous high of 13.8 million views for the week of Nov. 18, which also featured four "Closer Look" segments. Last week's four "Closer Looks" accounted for 10 million of the show's 14.7 million new views.

Year-to-date "Late Night" has amassed 684 million views on YouTube, up +114% versus the same time-frame last year. Among new videos, "Late Night" has earned 591 million views, up +98% year over year. "A Closer Look" has accounted for 54% or 325 million of the show's new views in 2019, averaging 2.9 million views per instalment in 2019.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh," driven by continued strong engagement on Instagram, drew 240,000 post responses across platforms last week, to continue to lead all freshman programs in social engagements (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Digital Audience Rating [DAR]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-12/15/19).

Since its premiere on Sept. 16, the show has amassed 36 million views on YouTube, which ranks #1 across all new series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Season: 1; 9/16/19-12/15/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Dec. 9-13. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.31 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.29/3 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.18/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.19/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.19/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.14/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.616 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 3.009 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.687 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.039 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.102 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.226 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.657 million viewers *

Friday's "Tonight," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and the NBC Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/4

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.25/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.16/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.980 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.563 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.944 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.158 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.324 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.269 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.697 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF DEC. 9-13

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.20

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.11

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.17

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.36

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.638 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.259 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.398 million viewers





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.758 million viewersAdult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.667 million viewers