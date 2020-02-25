RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 18-49 for Week of Feb. 17

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 18-49 (252,000) during the week of Feb. 17, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" defeated CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (239,000) by 13,000 and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (238,000) by 14,000.

In addition, "Nightline" (971,000) beat NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (960,000) by 11,000 Total Viewers. "Nightline" (326,000) also led CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (318,000) by 8,000 Adults 25-54.

"Nightline" cut its Total Viewers gaps with CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" year to year (-64% - 98,000 vs. 271,000).

"Nightline" narrowed its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Adults 25-54 from the previous week (-69% - 15,000 vs. 48,000) and the year-ago week (-85% - 15,000 vs. 100,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+26,000 - 383,000 vs. 357,000) and Adults 18-49 (+18,000 - 275,000 vs. 257,000), leading the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-32% - 63,000 vs. 93,000) and Adults 18-49 (-43% - 43,000 vs. 76,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a trans body builder's experience competing as a trans man, finding love and building a family and how his transition has changed his life; the indigenous people of the Brazilian Guajajara tribe risking life and limb to track and apprehend illegal loggers in their ancestral land; exclusive interviews with Chasten Buttigieg for series "Running Mates" and with former Rep. Katie Hill; a recap of the Democratic Debate in Nevada; and interviews with Billie Eilish and with the judges of "American Idol."

NOTE: Due to Presidents Day on Monday (2/17/20), CBS' "The Late Late Show" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were coded as specials. On Friday (2/21/20), CBS' "The Late Late Show" was retitled to "Late Late Show-JC" on Friday. The telecasts are excluded from THE WEEKLY averages. In addition, NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" telecasts were retitled during the week due to being repeats. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. NBC's weekly averages are based on four days (Tuesday-Friday), while CBS' weekly averages are based on three days (Tuesday-Thursday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EST on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and on Hulu.

Week of Feb. 17, 2020:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 971,000 326,000/0.3 252,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,069,000 318,000/0.3 239,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 960,000 341,000/0.3 238,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, Current Week (w/o 2/17/20), Previous Week (w/o 2/10/20) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 2/18/19). Season to date, Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23/19-2/23/20) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24/18-2/24/19). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





