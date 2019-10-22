RATINGS: NIGHTLINE Ranks #1 in All Key Demos For the Week of October 14

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Total Viewers (1.175 million), Adults 25-54 (390,000), and Adults 18-49 (286,000) during the week of Oct. 14, 2019, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research.

"Nightline" posted gains on the previous week (1.096 million, 376,000 and 278,000, respectively, for w/o 10/7/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+7%), Adults 25-54 (+4%) and Adults 18-49 (+3%), drawing its largest overall audience in more than 4 months - since w/o 6/10/19.

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+49,000 - 400,000 vs. 351,000) and Adults 18-49 (+43,000 - 292,000 vs. 249,000), delivering its best-ever Adults 18-49 advantage in the 5 seasons that the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2015-2016 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included a look at the growing humanitarian crisis in Syria after the U.S.'s withdrawal, an exclusive interview with Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa, Ronan Farrow on how his Harvey Weinstein reporting unfolded and the rape allegation against Matt Lauer from former NBC employee Brooke Nevils, a look at the reboot of cult classic film "First Wives Club," highlights from the fourth Democratic debate and an interview with U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

NOTE: Due to the Columbus Day holiday on Monday (10/11/19), "Nightline" was retitled to "NL." In addition, for the week, CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" were retitled due to being encore telecasts. The retitled telecasts will not be included in the season averages. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Mon-Thurs).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.

Week of Oct. 14, 2019:

PROGRAM AVERAGES TOTAL VIEWERS A25-54(000)/Rtg A18-49(000)/Rtg

ABC's "Nightline" 1,175,000 390,000/0.3 286,000/0.2

CBS' "The Late Late Show" 1,060,000 309,000/0.3 236,000/0.2

NBC's "Late Night" 974,000 369,000/0.3 266,000/0.2

Source: The Nielsen Company, NTI Total Viewers, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-49 Live + SD, 2018-2019 Current Week (w/o 10/14/19), Previous Week (w/o 10/7/19) and Year-Ago Week (w/o 10/15/18). Most Current: 2019-2020 Season (9/23 - 10/20/19) and 2018-2019 Season (9/24 - 10/21/18). Averages based on regular telecasts. "Nightline" premiered in its new time period in January 2013. "Seth Meyers" premiered in February 2014. "James Corden" premiered in March 2015.





