RATINGS: NBC Wins The Week Of Dec. 16-22 In 18-49 & Total Viewers

NBC has won the primetime ratings week of Dec. 16-22 in adults 18-49 and total viewers, and finished #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in every other key ratings measure, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

NBC's Chiefs-Bears "Sunday Night Football" ranked as the #1 primetime telecast of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers (sports pre- and post-game show are excluded from these rankings), while Monday and Tuesday editions of NBC's "The Voice" were the week's #2 and #3 entertainment programs in total viewers.

The two finale episodes of "The Voice 17" on Monday and Tuesday topped Fox's Wednesday finale of "The Masked Singer" as the week's #1-2 alternative series telecasts.

Season to date, NBC's ranks #1 as the most-watched network in total viewers, marking the first time since 1999 that NBC has led in total viewers at this point in the season.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 13 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Dec. 16-22

NBC...1.2

Fox...1.1

CBS...0.6

ABC...0.6

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

NBC...6.2 million

CBS...5.0 million

Fox...4.3 million

ABC...2.9 million

CW...0.7 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...2.0

NBC...1.8

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.1

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

NBC...8.1 million

CBS...7.9 million

Fox...7.3 million

ABC...5.4 million

CW...1.2 million

NBC highlights for the week of Dec. 16-22:

Monday

NBC finished #1 Monday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key ratings measures.

"The Voice" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 8.8 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) matched the show's highest Monday 18-49 rating since Nov. 4 (1.3) and grew for a third straight week in total viewers to deliver its most-watched Monday telecast since the season premiere Sept. 23 (8.9 million). "The Voice" was the night's #1 non-sports show in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. Week to week, the Monday "Voice" grew +7% in total viewers (8.8 million vs. 8.2 million in official nationals to top the comparable performance finale of the prior cycle by +11% (8.8 million vs. 8.0 million).

"Holidays with the Houghs" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) scored NBC's highest 18-49 rating in the timeslot since Oct. 7 (0.6) and the network's best total-viewer slot result since Sept. 30 (4.249 million). "Houghs" beat NBC's timeslot average so far this season in total viewers by +1.4 million persons or +49% in total viewers (4.2 million vs. 2.8 million, L+SD).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday among the Big 4 networks in all key demographics.

An encore recap telecast of "The Voice" averaged a 1.0 rating in 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

The finale of "The Voice 17" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.7 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) grew +18% versus the prior cycle's finale in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.1 on May 21) and more than +1.2 million persons or +17% in total viewers (8.7 million vs. 7.4 million). In total viewers, "The Voice" delivered NBC's biggest audience in the timeslot in the past year (best since Dec. 18, 2018, 9.9 million for the "Voice 15" finale) and in 18-49 equals NBC's top rating in the slot since premiere week (1.4). The finale also equaled "Voice's" highest rating since Monday Oct. 14 in 18-49 (1.4) and generated its top Tuesday total-viewer result since Oct. 1 (9.0 million). "Voice" won its 9-11 p.m. timeslot in every key measure.

Wednesday

From 8-9 p.m. ET, NBC carried live coverage of the House Impeachment Vote as sustaining programming.

An encore telecast of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) joined with the show's original airing on Dec. 11 (6.0 million viewers) to total 8.6 million viewers.

A second rebroadcast of "Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% of its lead-in in 18-49 and grew +14% in adults 25-54 (0.8 vs.0.7).

Thursday

NBC won Thursday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

"Miss America 2020" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.6 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was up +20% or +0.1 of a point versus NBC's Thursday 8-10 p.m. timeslot average last season in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5, L+SD excluding sports) and +15% in total viewers (3.593 million vs. 3.133 million). In the 8-10 p.m. timeslot, "Miss America" tied for #1 among the Big 4 nets.

An encore telecast of the holiday special "Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and total viewers. The Dec. 19 rebroadcast combined with the special's original telecast on Dec.12, 2017 to total 9.950 million viewers.

Friday

"Global Citizen Prize" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET

."Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.8 in adults 25-54, 3.1 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and tied as the #2 show overall on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and tied for #1 on those nets in adults 25-54. From its first half-hour to its fourth "Dateline" grew by +50% in adults 18-49 (0.4 to 0.6), +33% in adults 25-54 (0.6 to 0.8) and +31% in total viewers (2.5 million to 3.3 million). For its second hour from 10-11 p.m., "Dateline" ranked #1 outright in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. L+7: "Dateline" is growing this season by +53% going from L+SD to L+7 Nielsens in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 0.81) and by more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 4.7 million).

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Kansas City Chiefs-Chicago Bears "Sunday Night Football" (4.6 rating in 18-49, 17.0 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:01 p.m. ET) led NBC to #1 finishes for the night in all key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers (including a tie in women 18-34).





Related Articles View More TV Stories