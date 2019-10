RATINGS: NBC Stays on Top with SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC (11.143 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.4, #1) was still the network to beat on Sunday with its usual mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.348 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.4, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (9.398 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.8, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (11.765 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 3.5, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (12.526 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 3.9, #2).

CBS (9.705 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.7, #2) then got another boost from "NFL Overrun" (22.371 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.5, #1) followed by "60 Minutes" (12.009 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.1, #5), "God Friended Me" (6.970 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.9, #7), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.374 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Madam Secretary" (4.566 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #19).

Next up was ABC (4.264 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and its quartet of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (5.062 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (4.813 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11), "Shark Tank" (3.638 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11) and "The Rookie" (3.544 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T16).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.859 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) offered up repeats of "The Simpsons" (2.392 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8) and "Bob's Burgers" (1.693 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T16) alongside originals from "The Simpsons" (2.090 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T8), "Bless the Harts" (1.473 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T16), "Bob's Burgers" (1.682 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11) and "Family Guy" (1.825 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T11).

And finally, The CW (1.218 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with week two of "Batwoman" (1.461 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T20) and "Supergirl" (0.974 million viewers, #21; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T20).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+133.33% - 60 Minutes

+55.56% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+28.57% - God Friended Me

+25.00% - Madam Secretary

+16.67% - America's Funniest Home Videos

+14.29% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

0.00% - Shark Tank

0.00% - The Rookie

-16.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-22.00% - Sunday Night Football

-22.22% - Kids Say the Darndest Things

-22.22% - Family Guy

-25.00% - Supergirl

-36.36% - Bob's Burgers

-40.00% - Batwoman

-53.85% - Bless the Harts

-69.23% - The Simpsons

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. The Alec Baldwin Show)

+40.00% - FAMILY GUY (vs. Rel)

+16.67% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - Shark Tank

0.00% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

-11.11% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-12.50% - Bob's Burgers (vs. Family Guy)

-15.15% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

-16.67% - Madam Secretary

-18.18% - God Friended Me

-20.00% - The Simpsons

-22.22% - America's Funniest Home Videos

-26.32% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-30.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-33.33% - BLESS THE HARTS (vs. Bob's Burgers)

-35.00% - Sunday Night Football

-40.00% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-40.00% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)





