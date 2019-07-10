RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Wins the Week Again

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the #1 most-watched newscast again for the week of July 1, topping ABC and CBS in both A25-54 and A18-49 demos, and also continues its season-to-date ratings win streak, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Nightly News averages 1.452 million viewers in the key A25-54 demo, leading ABC by +134,000 (+10%) and CBS by +500,000 (+53%), and is up week-over-week. The newscast also averages 1.009 million viewers in A18-49, topping ABC by +98,000 (+11%) and CBS by +332,000 (+49%), and is aup vs. the prior week.

NBC's flagship newscast continues its reign as #1 season to date, topping both CBS and ABC in A25-54 and A18-49, and is on track to clinch its 12th consecutive season win in A25-54 and its 23rd consecutive season in A18-49.

Just yesterday, Lester Holt was announced as the recipient of the 2019 Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, which he will be awarded on November 4 in Phoenix. He was also in Los Angeles last week when the earthquakes hit Southern California and reported in real time from the ground and anchored NBC Nightly News from there this past Monday.

WEEK OF 7/1/2019:

Nightly ranked #1 among A25-54 viewers and A18-49 viewers

Nightly averaged 1.452 million A25-54 viewers, ahead of ABC by +134,000 (+10%) and CBS by +500,000 (+53%) Vs. prior week, Nightly saw a viewership increase of +11,000 (+1%) while ABC was down -8% and CBS was up +6%

Nightly averaged 1.009 million A18-49 viewers, ahead of ABC by +98,000 (+11%) and CBS by +332,000 (+49%) Vs. prior week, Nightly increased in viewership (+2%); ABC was down -8% and CBS was up +10%



Program P25-54

Imps P18-49

Imps P2+

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.452 1.009 6.837 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.952 0.677 5.212 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.318 0.911 7.788



Note: All programs were rated based on a 3-Day week due to July 4th holiday.

2018-19 SEASON-TO-DATE

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Among A25-54 viewers, Nightly leads ABC by +29,000 (+2%) and CBS by +577,000 (+48%) Nightly is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 12thconsecutive season

Among A18-49 viewers, the newscast leads ABC by +28,000 (+2%) and CBS by +348,000 (+40%) Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rdconsecutive season







Related Articles View More TV Stories