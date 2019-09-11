RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is #1 Most-Watched Sunday Show Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, September 8 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Roy Blunt, and averaged 2.906 million total viewers. While Secretary of State Pompeo appeared across all five Sunday shows, more viewers tuned into MTP than to any other program. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +14 percent (+358,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by six percent (+168,000). This marks the broadcast's 57th straight win over ABC in total viewers.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 685,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +31 percent (+164,000) more than ABC and +14 percent (+84,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over CBS at this point of the season in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 851,000 total viewers and 213,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





Related Articles View More TV Stories