RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Opens Week as #1 Late Night Show

Beating "The Late Show" opening week.

During the week of Sept. 21, 2020, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" premiered its new season as the No. 1 late-night talk show in Adults 18-49 (363,000), beating the opening weeks of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" by 17% (311,000) and NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" by 33% (272,000). In fact, this marked the first time ever "Kimmel" won the first week of the broadcast season in Adults 18-49.

ABC's "Kimmel" outdelivered CBS' "Colbert" on 4 of 5 nights of the week (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday) among Adults 18-49, while topping NBC's "Fallon" on all 5 nights of the week.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" delivered the Top 2 late-night telecasts of the week among Adults 18-49 with its Monday (498,000) and Thursday (351,000) broadcasts, respectively.

Please note: ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was delayed until 12:11 a.m. on Monday, 9/21/20 and NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" was delayed until 12:03 a.m. on Friday.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 9/21/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

