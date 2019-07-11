RATINGS: HGTV's MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME Delivers Double-Digit Year-Over-Year Growth on Friday Nights

HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, starring David Bromstad, delivered a .68 live plus three-day season to-date rating among P25-54 in the Friday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot. Since it premiered on Friday, April 5, the series has outperformed year-ago levels by 33% in that demo. Since then, more than 14.1 million total viewers have tuned in to watch David help newly moneyed clients find and buy their first high-dollar house. So far, the season consistently ranks among the top 10 cable programs in the timeslot among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

"David's singular personality, enthusiasm and charisma make him incredibly appealing to audiences," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "He's a big draw and he has as much fun shopping for houses as THE LOTTERY winners do. The energy and chemistry between him and the home buyers in each episode is magic."

